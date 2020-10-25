x
Reported Oklahoma coronavirus cases down from record surge

State health officials report 1,051 new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a day after a one-day record increase was set and two days after Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

The new cases reported Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health raised the total to 116,736 cases since the start of the pandemic.

State COVID-19 hospitalizations were down sharply Sunday, down by 121 cases to 803.  Active cases were up by 206 to 15,946. Four new fatalities raised the Oklahoma death toll for the outbreak to 1,249. 

