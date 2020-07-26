Report: Food insecure numbers rising; says asset limits should be raised

A new report says the number of food-insecure Arkansas children and adults is rising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report says the number of food-insecure Arkansas children and adults is rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, more Arkansans are receiving federal nutrition benefits, and the state should make policy changes such as removing the asset limit for eligibility.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families made that argument in its new report, “Food Insecurity in Arkansas,” written by Laura Kellams, Northwest Arkansas director.

The report cites numbers from Feeding America that Arkansas’ child food insecurity rate has risen from 23.2%, the nation’s second-highest, before the pandemic to an estimated 32.3% now. Feeding America projects Arkansas’ overall food insecure population will reach 22.5%, second only to Mississippi.