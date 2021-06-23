x
Special needs angler snags world record paddlefish in Oklahoma lake

Credit: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas angler reeled in a world and state record paddlefish on Keystone Lake in Oklahoma Tuesday (June 22). 

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says that fish weighed 164 pounds and was caught by Grant Rader of Wichita, Kan. 

CBS affiliate KOTV in Tulsa reports that Rader was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. They say Rader drove from Wichita to Oklahoma with his dad and grandpa for an all-guys fishing trip. 

Jeremiah Mefford, with Real Good Time Guide Service, assisted Rader with his world-record catch. 

Also present was Corey Watters, the former world and state record holder. 

Keystone Lake is a reservoir in northeastern Oklahoma near Tulsa on the Arkansas and Cimarron rivers. It was created in 1968 when the Keystone Dam was completed. It serves as flood control, a hydroelectric power generator, wildlife management and recreation. 

