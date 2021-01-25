Police investigate threats against Vinita High School

A string of threats made against Vinita High School on Monday sent students into lockdown Monday.

VINITA, Okla. — Police are investigating a series of threats made against Vinita High School in northeast Oklahoma on Monday (Jan. 25).

Our CBS affiliate KOTV reports that an individual made multiple threats against the school every 15-20 minutes for several hours on Monday.

Police say a caller contacted police dispatch and would describe people and vehicles at the school, threatening to shoot and blow stuff up and giving officers a deadline, KOTV reports.

Vinita High School went into lockdown, but students were still released to their parents just after 3 p.m.

There were no confirmed gunshots or injuries at the school reported, KOTV says.

Buildings in downtown Vinita were evacuated or placed on lockdown. City leaders took to social media to say that City Hall was closed due to an emergency within the community.

Vinita Schools, Vinita Police Department and the Craig County Sheriff's Department released a joint statement about the incident.

"Earlier today, law enforcement received a threat pertaining to Vinita High School. The Vinita Police Department responded immediately. The Vinita High School was locked down and the school was searched and cleared. There is no evidence that any student, faculty member, or other staff was in any danger at any time. This was certainly a stressful time for many members of our community and the coordination between the school system and local law enforcement provided for an orderly vetting of the threat. We would also like to thank the multitude of agencies that responded to assist in this situation. Vinita High School will resume classes tomorrow. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released at a later date."

KOTV reports that one person has been detained in connection with the threats but not arrested.