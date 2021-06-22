Tulsa man arrested for allegedly threatening President Biden, Congress members' families

John Ahren demanded money in his messages, and if it wasn't sent, he allegedly wrote that he would kill the President, members of Congress, and their families.

TULSA, Okla. — Last Friday (June 18), a Tulsa man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening emails to TV station KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joe Biden, unnamed members of the Congress, and their families.

A report for the Justice Department states that John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was charged in federal court Monday by Criminal Complaint with making threats against the President.

“John Ahrens allegedly sent a series of emails to Newson6 threatening to murder the President, members of Congress, and their families if he did not receive money,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Making online threats to murder public officials and their families has consequences. The arrest and filing of criminal charges is the first step in holding individuals accountable for their alleged actions.”

An affidavit states that an executive producer at KOTV contacted the FBI's National Threat Operations Center to report the threatening emails from Ahrens sent between May and June 2021.

Ahren demanded money in his messages, and if it wasn't sent, he allegedly wrote that he would kill the President, members of Congress, and their families.

On May 10, 2021, Ahrens sent a message stating, “Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress. They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country. I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”

In a June 17 message, he wrote “You have until Monday morning 8:00 am sharp to hand a check over to the State of Oklahoma, the Muscogee Nation and my family in accordance with a signed agreement as set forth in the Treaty of 1866.”

Other messages included “America is going to get to see a sitting President get his head blown off right in front of them” and “…your families will start dying. After that is over, I’m going to come back here one more time and tell you to hand over my money.”

Ahrens was arrested at his Tulsa home by agents of the FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and task for officers with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.