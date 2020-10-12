Tulsa airport to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport will begin offering testing for COVID-19 to current and recent airline passengers.
The airport board on Thursday approved the testing inside an airport terminal beginning Jan. 4 for people who are flying or have flown in the previous three days.
Various tests will be offered at costs ranging from $70 to $185.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,460 new cases of the virus and 35 more deaths for totals of 225,453 cases and 1,980 deaths since the pandemic began.