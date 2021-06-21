x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Regional

Texas man drowns in Oklahoma lake while trying to help son

Both men went beneath the surface and were pulled from the water by bystanders.
Credit: DSGNSR - stock.adobe.com

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — Authorities say a Texas man drowned while trying to help his son, who was struggling while swimming in a southeast Oklahoma lake on Father's Day. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Broken Bow Lake, about 250 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. 

Forty-seven-year-old Carlo Lomas Sr. of Dallas tried to help his 18-year-old son, Carlo Lomas Jr., who appeared to be struggling in the water.  

Both men went beneath the surface and were pulled from the water by bystanders. 

The highway patrol says Carlo Lomas Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital and his son was in stable condition.

RELATED: Crews find body of woman who fell off a boat on Beaver Lake

RELATED: Young boy dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks