Texas man drowns in Oklahoma lake while trying to help son

Both men went beneath the surface and were pulled from the water by bystanders.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — Authorities say a Texas man drowned while trying to help his son, who was struggling while swimming in a southeast Oklahoma lake on Father's Day.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Broken Bow Lake, about 250 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Forty-seven-year-old Carlo Lomas Sr. of Dallas tried to help his 18-year-old son, Carlo Lomas Jr., who appeared to be struggling in the water.

