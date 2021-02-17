Snow, bitter cold impact livestock in Arkansas

Arkansas cattle are at a disadvantage because they haven’t had time to adapt to extremely cold temperatures.

ARKANSAS, USA — Single-digit wind chills, freezing water in pipes and troughs, and high snow loads on roofs are causing concerns for poultry and cattle operations, specialists from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said Monday (Feb. 15).

The record-setting storm front that stretches from Texas to Maine has caused millions to lose power as snowfall totals and bitter cold ravage almost half the country, according to the National Weather Service.

Low temperatures reported Monday morning to the National Weather Service included minus five at Compton, zero at Lead Hill and two degrees at Gilbert.

At noon Monday, the North Little Rock airport had 10.9 inches of snow, while Greers Ferry, Perryville and Vilonia all reported 11 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.