A couple of minutes after taking off from Hobby Airport, the pilot told the tower, "We are having problems with our engine. Need to turn back to the airport."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A small plane crashed into the backyard of a house near Hobby Airport in Southeast Houston. The crash scene isn't far from Dobie 9th Grade Center on Monroe Blvd.

Thankfully, the four people on the plane weren't hurt and neither was anyone on the ground, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The plane took off from Hobby around 2:19 p.m. A couple of minutes later, the pilot told the tower, "We are having problems with our engine. Please turn back to the airport if possible."

After the tower responded and asked what they needed, the pilot replied, "We are not going to make it."

The plane mowed down a fence but the pilot managed to bring it to a stop just a few yards from a couple of homes in the 8600 block of Heathglen Lane.

Lala Gonzalez said he was on his way home after picking his daughter up from school when a neighbor called and told him there was a little plane in his backyard.

"I come in here and the police they told me I can't go into my home, I need to wait," Gonzalez said. "They cut off the gas, the electricity, so I don't know until what time I can come in my home."

Sparks from the plane caused a fire that spread to a nearby gazebo.

From Air 11, a homeowner could be seen spraying the flames with a garden hose before fire trucks arrived. Firefighters were still on the scene putting out hot spots near the plane about an hour after the crash.

Viewer video captured fire after a plane crashed near Hobby Airport today. According to @HoustonFire, four people were on board. All four were able to get out without injury. https://t.co/nTv4S1XJmP #HOUNews pic.twitter.com/am2iHrFY6n — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 6, 2022

Hobby Airport identified the plane as a Cessna 421 C Golden Eagle. They said the crash did not affect operations at the airport.

Federal investigators are headed to the crash scene.