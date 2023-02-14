Silver Dollar City closing historic roller coaster ride after 2023 season

The amusement park says the indoor roller coaster attraction will board its last riders during the upcoming 2023 season.

BRANSON, Mo. — The historic Fire in the Hole roller coaster attraction at Silver Dollar City is closing after the 2023 season.

Silver Dollar City announced the grand finale of the ride on Feb. 13, stating that it will board its last riders this season.

To celebrate the legacy of the famed attraction, the amusement park is hosting several special events, park fun and promotions. The 2023 season beings on March 11 and will end in December.

Fire in the Hole is modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, that was located at the top of Marvel Cave and home to residents of Ozarks a long time ago. First introduced in 1972, the ride features a fire-brigade train that twists, turns and drops into a burning town where riders are volunteer firefighters.

“More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In the Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when they were kids, and now they share the fun and unique experience with their grandkids!”

Officials with the amusement park say they are aware of the iconic legacy that the ride holds and that whatever comes next must follow in its foot steps.

More information on Fire in the Hole's grand finale this season can be found here.

