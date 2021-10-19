The Texas Department of Public Safety said 19 people were on board the plane. There were no serious injuries.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — No serious injuries have been reported after a plane went down ad caught fire in Waller County Tuesday morning.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said 19 people were on board the plane, including three crew members. There was only one minor injury.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

The scene is near FM 2855, north of Morton Road.

Air 11 flew over the scene where you can see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be completely dismantled from the crash and fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.