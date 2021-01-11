Osage Nation planning casino for Lake of the Ozarks

Osage Nation says $60 million will be invested into the region for the project, bringing new jobs, tourism and revenue for the Lake of the Ozarks community.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Osage Nation has announced plans to develop a new entertainment district at the Lake of the Ozarks that includes a casino, hotel, restaurant and entertainment facilities.

"We have established very good relationships with several communities in Missouri and seek to have a presence back in our homeland," Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said.

Osage Nation says it plans to reinvest in the surrounding communities of the Lake of the Ozarks through philanthropic contributions to local schools, law enforcement and other first responders, local charities and community improvement projects. They have also committed to using local vendors and businesses to provide products and services for the facilities.

"We are excited to welcome any new development to Lake of the Ozarks that can help grow our tourism community," Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Heather Brown said. "We are looking forward to developing a partnership with the Osage Nation's new entertainment district at the Lake of the Ozarks. As a CVB, we have been supporting and advocating for economic development and tourism in the tri-county region since 1932."

At its height, the Osage Nation once had as many as 200,000 members in Missouri, according to the Tribe.

There are currently tribal casinos in 30 U.S. states.