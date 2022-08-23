Police: Poteau woman possibly kills person in self defense

When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Leslie Dave Edwards dead in the home. Poteau police said Edwards had been shot.

POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau police officers were called to a home on Vista Grande after a report of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.

When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Leslie Dave Edwards dead in the home. Poteau police said Edwards had been shot.

Poteau Police Department investigators, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation forensics and an investigator with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office responded to the scene.

According to Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell, "preliminary investigation indicated that Edwards was shot in self-defense in a domestic violence incident."

A 56-year-old Poteau woman was interviewed by investigators and released.

Once the city's investigation into Edwards' death is finished, it will be turned over to the District Attorney's office.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

