Old Fort Days Rodeo swings into action

FORT SMITH, Ark. — For 90 years cowpokes from across the nation have been coming out to Kay Rodgers Park for the Old Fort Days Rodeo to discover who the most rootin-tootin jingle-jangle this side of the Mississippi might be.
The historic event attracts riders of all kinds for payouts that promise to be "one of the largest prize purses in Arkansas.
Events are set for:
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Bull Riding
- Bareback Riding
- Calf Roping
- Barrel Racing
- Team Roping
- Steer Wrestling
May 30 (Tuesday)
$10 Family Night / Dodge Ram Rodeo Night
- 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event
- 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances
- 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest
- 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry
- 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance
May 31 (Wednesday)
$10 Family Night / Wrangler Night
- 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event
- 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances
- 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest
- 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry
- 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance
June 1 (Thursday)
- 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event
- 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances
- 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest
- 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry
- 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance
June 2 (Friday)
Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night
- 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event
- 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances
- 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest
- 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry
- 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance
Everyone is encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.
June 3 (Saturday)
- 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event
- 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances
- 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest
- 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry
- 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Final Performance
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.