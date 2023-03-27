Bill to issue temporary disability cards to new mothers passes Oklahoma Senate, heads to House

If signed into law, Senate Bill 1070 would make Oklahoma the first state to provide this assistance to new mothers.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would provide temporary disability placards for new mothers was unanimously passed by the Full Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday, March 22.

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, authored Senate Bill 1070, which allows mothers to receive a temporary disability placard to use for six months after giving birth.

“Part of being a pro-life and pro-family state is implementing polices that will benefit Oklahoma kids and families,” Newhouse said.

Rep. Newhouse said the bill would specifically help mothers who are recovering after childbirth by providing them with added safety and assistance.

“SB 1070 will specifically help mothers who are recovering after childbirth by providing them additional safety and assistance by being able to park in designated handicap spaces that are more accessible and often closer to medical offices and other public buildings.”

Newhouse added that the placards would be yellow, which is symbolic of new life and to indicate that they are for women only, as opposed to red temporary disability placards that can be used by either gender.

The placards will expire six months after the day that the mother gives birth.

“This measure simply offers more safety to new mothers by allowing them to park closer, giving them more space to get their infant in and out of their vehicle, similar to what is currently available to individuals recovering from surgery or those with other temporary medical needs,” Newhouse said.