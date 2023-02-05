Oklahoma House of Representatives passes bill protecting birth control

The measure was passed unanimously and is now headed to the governor's desk.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill that protects women's freedom to access birth control.

Senate Bill 368 was presented on the House floor by House author Rep. Toni Hasenbeck (R-Elgin) and includes protections for contraceptive drugs, surgeries such as tubal ligation and other treatments provided by authorized healthcare providers. However, it does not legalize or provide protections for medication abortions.

The bill states that "the laws of this state pertaining to abortion shall not be construed to in any way prohibit, restrict, limit, or otherwise affect the provision of contraceptive drugs, surgeries, or other treatments."

“The passage of this measure sends a strong signal that the Oklahoma Legislature believes that Oklahomans can plan when to start a family and when to grow the size of their family,” said Hasenbeck. “This is about protecting the rights and freedoms of our constituents.”

After passing in the House 90-0 and the Senate 40-7, the bill is now headed to the governor's desk for consideration.

