Oklahoma bill could abolish regular daylight savings time

"Locking the clock" means Oklahomans would not have to change their clocks twice a year. The bill was introduced by Tahlequah senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens.

OKLAHOMA, USA — If the initiative were to eventually pass there would be an hour time difference between Arkansas and Oklahoma for half the year and a big learning curve for those who commute across state lines.

"It's going to be great for families, and it's going to be awesome for Oklahomans, their quality of life, and our economy," said sen. Blake Stephens (R) District 3.

State senator Blake Stephens says he's been working to get this bill passed for years. During that time, he studied the benefits of permanent daylight saving time.

"Our crime rate.....the data shows that robberies drop 27%. there are only 4 months you're talking about in the winter months and so that daylight being long shows us that crime goes down," Stephens explains.

On top of that, Stephens said it could help with the ongoing mental health issue in Oklahoma where 1 out of 4 is seeking help.

"We have a seasonal affective disorder called 'sad', and I can tell ya what really concerns me is seasonal depression, this will help address that. By giving that one hour in the evening with vitamin D and all the chemicals that are in our bodies that are fighting back," Stephens said.

"Health is a good thing because I worked for a job one time where I was working days one week and nights the next week and yes that really affects you— you can't ever keep a pattern going," said Oklahoma resident John Cranford.

Thus far, Oklahoma residents agree with senator Stephens on the bill, mainly for the sake of consistency.

"Even though I'm retired and not working... I'd still rather it be just one thing... it'll be more simple for everybody," said Donna Stephens.

Cranford lives in Muldrow, Oklahoma, and commutes to Van Buren, Arkansas throughout the work week. He hopes Arkansas will get on board with locking the clock as well.

"If Arkansas doesn't change it then it will affect me because I going to have to automatically set my time forward or back in Oklahoma even though Oklahoma has not changed it," Cranford explained.

This legislation does rely on the "Sunshine Protection Act" to be passed at the federal level, which gives states the right to choose between adopting daylight saving time permanently or standard time. A similar bill was filed last year in the Arkansas general assembly but was rejected.

