Man dies in single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County

TALIHINA, Okla. — According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a fatal crash early Wednesday morning left one person dead on State Highway 1 near Talihina.
Cody Brown, 36, was driving a GMC Yukon when he was going too fast while navigating a turn, and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by LeFlore County EMS, officials said.
In the OHP's report, the crash happened after Brown had "failed to negotiate a curve."
The crash happened after 4 a.m. on March 8 about 4.5 miles east of Talihina.
OHP's report of the fatal crash lists the following:
- Condition of driver: Under investigation
- Cause of collision: Speed too great for curve
- Seatbelts: Equipped: not in use
- Weather: Rain
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.