Man dies in single-vehicle crash in LeFlore County

TALIHINA, Okla. — According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a fatal crash early Wednesday morning left one person dead on State Highway 1 near Talihina.

Cody Brown, 36, was driving a GMC Yukon when he was going too fast while navigating a turn, and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by LeFlore County EMS, officials said.

In the OHP's report, the crash happened after Brown had "failed to negotiate a curve."

OHP's report of the fatal crash lists the following:

Condition of driver: Under investigation

Cause of collision: Speed too great for curve

Seatbelts: Equipped: not in use

Weather: Rain

