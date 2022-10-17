4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing

Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together.

Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males had been found in the Deep Fork River. They have been sent for autopsies.

Police said they've been searching for four friends — Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — who were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles on the evening of Oct. 9.

Mark Chastain's wife reported that he, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks were missing, police said Tuesday. A few hours later, Alex Stevens' mother reported him missing, police said.

The bodies were discovered after a passerby saw something suspicious in the river near a bridge, police Chief Joe Prentice said. The bicycles have not been found, Prentice said.

Police did not immediately respond to a message left Sunday.

The men were all from Okmulgee, which has a population of around 11,000.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device