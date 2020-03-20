x
Oklahoma senator's office requests $4M to combat illicit pot growers

Sheriffs and other law enforcement groups say illegal marijuana growers are setting up in rural parts of Oklahoma and funneling cannabis into the illegal drug trade.
Credit: AP
In this March 20, 2020 file photo, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The only U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Oklahoma is drawing a crowded field of challengers. Four Democrats, four Republicans, two independents and a Libertarian declared their candidacy for the seat this week. Friday, April 10, 2020, is the last of the three-day filing period in Oklahoma. Incumbent Sen. Inhofe has held the seat since 1994 and is seeking another six-year term.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh File)

EDMOND, Okla. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's office is requesting $4 million in federal funds to help combat illegal Oklahoma marijuana growing operations. 

Inhofe's chief of staff, Luke Holland, announced the request Wednesday during an Oklahoma Sheriffs Association meeting and says the Republican senator has requested a direct appropriation through the U.S. Justice Department. 

He says the money would allow the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to establish a unit to combat “transnational and national drug organizations." 

