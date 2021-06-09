x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Regional

Oklahoma prison inmates to begin receiving computer tablets

The devices include free content such as access to a law library, along with some podcasts, books and educational materials.
Credit: AP
In a photo provided by the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 9, 2021, inmate Byron Robinson works on a new Securus tablet, which are being provided for free to Oklahoma inmates as part of a new program by the Department of Corrections. Robinson, who has been incarcerated since 2005, the same year YouTube was founded, said it was the first time he'd ever held a computer tablet. The devices will include free content like access to a law library, along with some podcasts, books and educational materials. (Lance West/Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates at an Oklahoma prison began receiving special computer tablets this week. It's part of a plan by the Department of Corrections to provide inmates at state prisons with free tablets.

The devices include free content such as access to a law library, along with some podcasts, books and educational materials. They also have the option to pay extra for additional services including access to movies, games and music. 

The tablets can also be used to communicate with their families. 

Corrections officials are excited about the opportunities, but some inmates worry about the high cost of the services. 

RELATED: Crews start excavating possible Tulsa Race Massacre victims

RELATED: Talihina college teaching students how to auctioneer