Oklahoma man, 39, shot and killed at medical cannabis shop

Police say the man pulled out a knife and a security guard shot him.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed at a 24-hour medical marijuana dispensary on the city's south side. 

Police say Jobe Bicksler was shot by a security guard early Sunday morning at the Stability Cannabis Shop on south Meridian Ave. 

Police say Bicksler was initially refused service, left the shop and then returned a short time later.

After reentering the store, police say Bicksler pulled out a knife when a security guard tried to stop him. 

Police say the security guard then shot Bicksler, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

No arrests have been made. 

