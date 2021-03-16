Oklahoma offering new programs to help displaced workers bounce back from pandemic

Multiple options are being offered for free to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and those interested in learning new skills and seeking new jobs

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development hopes to get the word out to displaced workers, letting them know new programs are being offered to help them find jobs.

The state has partnered with Career Tech and other vocational schools around the state to provide training programs.

Some of the programs being offered include connecting workers with employers looking to hire, training and apprenticeships.

The help is free, and state leaders say it's helping Oklahomans get back to work.

Just like most of the country, the state saw a large spike in unemployment last summer during the pandemic.

"The Oklahoma Security Commission had already handled about 10 years of normal business given the numbers of people out of work, said Executive Director of Workforce Development Don Morris. "Today though, Oklahoma is at 4.3% unemployment. We're bouncing back very well, and it's largely because of the work that's being done in the local area through these workforce boards."