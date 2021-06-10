Oklahoma expands eligibility for back-to-work cash incentive

The OESC said Thursday that anyone working two part-time jobs for 32 or more hours per week total will now qualify for the $1,200 stipend.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is expanding eligibility for cash incentives for those who return to work.

The incentive Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last month was to be available only to those working full-time for 32 or more hours weekly.