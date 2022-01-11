Oklahoma death row inmates seek firing squad as alternative

Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary delay to their upcoming executions.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attorney for two Oklahoma death row inmates facing executions in the coming months offered firing squad as a less problematic alternative to the state’s three-drug lethal injection.

Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary delay to their upcoming executions. Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27, while Postelle is set for execution on Feb. 17.

Friot did not issue a decision Monday on the inmates’ motion, but said he hoped to release an order by the end of the week.