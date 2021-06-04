OKC Police issue Amber Alert for missing toddler

x
Police believe Kay'unikee Peoples was taken in Woodson Park in southwest Oklahoma City by 30-year-old Markethia Barber.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has requested an Amber Alert be issued for a missing one-year-old who they believe was abducted by her mother, who does not have custodial rights of the child. 

Police believe Kay'unikee Peoples was taken in Woodson Park in southwest Oklahoma City by 30-year-old Markethia Barber. 

It's believed that Peoples is wearing a maroon spaghetti strap dress with her hair in a ponytail. Police say Barber is wearing a khaki shirt and blue jean shorts. 

Police believe the child is in danger due to the mother not being stable and was with a known gang member. 

The pair could be in a 2013-2015 white Pontiac with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the police. 

