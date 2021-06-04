OKC Police issue Amber Alert for missing toddler

Police believe Kay'unikee Peoples was taken in Woodson Park in southwest Oklahoma City by 30-year-old Markethia Barber.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has requested an Amber Alert be issued for a missing one-year-old who they believe was abducted by her mother, who does not have custodial rights of the child.

It's believed that Peoples is wearing a maroon spaghetti strap dress with her hair in a ponytail. Police say Barber is wearing a khaki shirt and blue jean shorts.

Police believe the child is in danger due to the mother not being stable and was with a known gang member.

The pair could be in a 2013-2015 white Pontiac with dark tinted windows.