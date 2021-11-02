Oaklawn cancels Presidents’ Day weekend events due to winter weather

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn has canceled its Presidents' Day events due to inclement weather in Hot Springs this weekend.
Oaklawn made the announcement on Wednesday (Feb. 10).
The races for this weekend have been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.
“The weather forecast does not look promising this weekend between the ice and frigid temperatures, so out of consideration for the safety of the horses, our horsemen and fans, we wanted to make this call as soon as possible,” General Manager Wayne Smith said. “We appreciate the cooperation we have received from our horsemen and Racing Commission. Though we are frustrated Mother Nature has thrown us a curveball, our rescheduled stakes will create a spectacular weekend of racing next week.”
Oaklawn expects to run the Thursday and Friday cards as scheduled.
Visit Oaklawn's website for more details.