Remember the Removal cyclists to reach Tahlequah

The Remember the Removal Bike Ride follows the Trail of Tears through over 950 miles and stopping at historic markers around the route.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Remember the Removal Bike Ride, which aims to honor Native American ancestor by retracing the Trail of Tears, will arrive in Tahlequah on June 23 after an over 950-mile bike ride.

Cherokee Nation is inviting the community to help celebrate the riders at the end of their journey. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.

The ride, which begins in Georgia, Tennessee, follows the northern removal route and riders can visit historic sites along the route. Before arriving in Tehlaquah, riders can stop at Pea Ridge National Military Park and see the path the Cherokee took when they were sent to Oklahoma.

The first ride happened back in 1984 and became an annual event in 2009. According to the Cherokee Nation, the ride first began with members of the tribe, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians joined in 2011. This year, four cyclists and two mentor riders from the Cherokee Nation will be participating in the ride.

