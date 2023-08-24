Cherokee Nation will celebrate its 71st annual national holiday

The holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839.

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma — The Cherokee Nation has announced its plans to celebrate the tribe's 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend. The celebration will include cultural activities and a two-night concert.

According to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., the holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839 which re-established the tribe's government in Indian Country after the forced removal.

The two-day-long Dalalapalooza will be happening for the first time at this year's celebration starting Sept. 1, and will be bluegrass and folk themed. Fayetteville band, Arkansauce, will be headlining on Sept. 2.

Along with other longtime favorite traditions, like games, runs, and fishing tournaments, the Inter-Tribal Powwow will also return this year.

A parade followed by the annual State of the Nation is also planned for the celebration.

