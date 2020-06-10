Amber Alert: 2-year-old Missouri girl believed to be in danger

Brexlee Greenlee was last seen Tuesday morning in Carthage, Missouri. It's believed she's with 27-year-old Chelsea Nicole Greenlee

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl who they believe is in danger.

Brexlee Greenlee was last seen at about 9:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Main Street in Carthage, Missouri, which is in the southwest part of the state.

Brexlee is described as being about 2 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The highway patrol believes Brexlee is with Chelsea Nicole Greenlee.

“Suspect believed to be armed and threatening to harm the child,” the highway patrol wrote in its Amber Alert bulletin.

The 27-year-old woman is described as having red and purple hair. She’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Kansas Jayhawks shirt.

MSHP provided a flyer with a photo of Brexlee Greenlee pictured with Chelsea Nicole Greenlee. It is not clear what their relationship is.

pic.twitter.com/A1HWNwvHaY — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 6, 2020

It’s believed they’re traveling southbound on Missouri 249 from Webb City. The highway patrol is asking people to be on the lookout for a 2009 black Chevy Malibu with Missouri plates LE5-F5G. The photo below of the suspect vehicle was provided by the highway patrol.

MSHP didn’t release details about the relationship between the woman and child.