Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma

The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross country runners, killing three and injuring five, is escorted out of the courtroom during a break for lunch during jury selection for his trial in Norman, Okla. Cleveland County jurors on Friday, June 25, found Townsend guilty of three counts of second-degree murder. The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

NORMAN, Okla. — A man accused of crashing into an Oklahoma high school cross-country team, killing three and injuring several others, has been found guilty of murder. 

Cleveland County jurors on Friday found Max Townsend guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.  

The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident. 

Prosecutors said Townsend accelerated his pickup truck to 77 mph before crashing into the runners from Moore High School in suburban Oklahoma City in February 2020. 

