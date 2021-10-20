x
Lawsuit challenges Oklahoma ban on teaching race theory

The law was passed by the Republican-majority Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt this year.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a ceremony, in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, a group of Oklahoma students and educators filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that bans the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism. Stitt signed the GOP-backed bill into law this year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Oklahoma students and educators are challenging the constitutionality of a law that bans the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism and prevents colleges and universities from requiring students to undergo gender or sexual diversity training.  

The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the group.  

The law was passed by the Republican-majority Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt this year.  

The lawsuit asks the court for a temporary injunction and to declare the law unconstitutional. 

Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison says the governor stands by his decision to sign the bill. 

