Florida deputy turns noise complaint call into uplifting dance battle

What started as a noise complaint, ended with an unexpected outcome.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two days before Christmas, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office received a noise complaint call that ended in a surprise dance battle.

The Pensacola Prancing Pirouettes were the ones who were called on, but when Deputy Brissett arrived he took a different route-- he joined in. 

A video capturing the moment shows the all-girl dance group challenging Brissett to a battle as they danced up to him. But, the deputy responded with some impressive moves of his own. 

It was only a moment captured in time for some, but for those on the dance team, it's a memory that will stay with them. 

"This was commendable on the officer's humanity and hopefully more officers will take heed to make each encounter a positive one, to build trust, and establish a relationship with the community," the studio said.

The sheriff's office was also impressed with Brissett, saying he "has some moves!"

You can watch the entire heartwarming moment below: