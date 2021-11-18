Fire at Silver Dollar City damages buildings

No injuries were reported due to the flames, but the park will remain closed through Thursday.

BRANSON, Mo. — Three buildings inside Silver Dollar City caught fire Thursday, Nov. 18.

Smoke filled the sky near Heartland Home Furnishings to Flossie’s Fried Fancies in the lower western portion of the park as the flames burned.

No injuries were reported due to the incident, but the park remained closed Thursday. The park will reopen Friday, Nov. 19.

Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District quickly put out the fire.

Silver Dollar City says a majority of the park was closed when the fire sparked.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

