TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports that a cyclist was hit and killed by a driver on Highway 62 near Tahlequah, Okla. Thursday (March 18) night.

The cyclist has been identified as 24-year-old Jacklyn Dobson of Tahlequah. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, OHP says.