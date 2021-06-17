Electric vehicle company picks Oklahoma for assembly plant

The company plans to build a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, near Tulsa.

PRYOR, Okla. — A California-based electric vehicle company has selected Oklahoma for its U.S. manufacturing facility, which is expected to employ 2,000 people.

Los Angeles-based Canoo and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the company's decision on Thursday.

The company plans to build a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, near Tulsa.

The company says its factory will include a paint and body shop, along with a general assembly plant.

It is targeted to open in 2023.