Electric vehicle company picks Oklahoma for assembly plant

PRYOR, Okla. — A California-based electric vehicle company has selected Oklahoma for its U.S. manufacturing facility, which is expected to employ 2,000 people. 

Los Angeles-based Canoo and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the company's decision on Thursday.  

The company plans to build a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, near Tulsa. 

The company says its factory will include a paint and body shop, along with a general assembly plant. 

It is targeted to open in 2023.

Tulsa was in the running last year for a Tesla electric vehicle manufacturing facility that ultimately went to Austin, Texas.

