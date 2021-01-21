Driver dies after crashing into a school bus in northcentral Arkansas

A 24-year-old man from Harrison is dead after crashing into the back of a school bus picking up students.

A bus for Green Forest Schools was involved in an accident Wednesday (Jan. 20) morning on Highway 62 east of Green Forest.

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, Christopher Anderson, 24, of Harrison died after crashing into the back of the bus that was stopped to pick up students. Anderson's vehicle, and the school bus, burst into flames following the crash.