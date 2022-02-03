DFW Airport operations resume after suspension due to winter weather

DALLAS — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has resumed operations after they were previously suspended because of the weather impacts.
Operations had been suspended until 11 a.m. while runways were being treated for snow and ice.
By around noon, the first American Airline flights began arriving to DFW, among them a flight from Houston. By about 12:30 p.m., the first departure from DFW was set to take off, headed to Cancun, Mexico.
Meanwhile, DFW urged all customers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
"Our operations crews are also continuing to treat all roads, bridges and overpasses," DFW Airport said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."
The DFW Airport teams has been working to treat roadways, bridges, and overpasses.
Love Field was already planning on shutting down operations Thursday.
More than 500 flights had been cancelled at DFW Airport on Thursday, the most of any airport in the world. Love Field, which has significantly less flights, had more than 150 flights cancelled on Thursday.
Although the winter precipitation will be headed out of the area later this evening, travel will be difficult due to lingering ice and snow that could freeze overnight.
The winter storm warning that is in effect is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Thursday, but cold temps and hazardous roads are possible into the weekend.