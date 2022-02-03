DFW Airport operations resume after suspension due to winter weather

Airport officials had previously suspended operations while runways were treated for snow and ice.

DALLAS — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has resumed operations after they were previously suspended because of the weather impacts.

Operations had been suspended until 11 a.m. while runways were being treated for snow and ice.

By around noon, the first American Airline flights began arriving to DFW, among them a flight from Houston. By about 12:30 p.m., the first departure from DFW was set to take off, headed to Cancun, Mexico.

The latest airport impacts can be found here.

Meanwhile, DFW urged all customers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

"Our operations crews are also continuing to treat all roads, bridges and overpasses," DFW Airport said in a statement. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

The DFW Airport teams has been working to treat roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Flight from Houston, the first American Airlines flight of the day, lands at @DFW airport at noon as other outbound flights are deiced in preparation for takeoff from the one operational runway. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/UI5bTx2B2b — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) February 3, 2022

Love Field was already planning on shutting down operations Thursday.

More than 500 flights had been cancelled at DFW Airport on Thursday, the most of any airport in the world. Love Field, which has significantly less flights, had more than 150 flights cancelled on Thursday.

Although the winter precipitation will be headed out of the area later this evening, travel will be difficult due to lingering ice and snow that could freeze overnight.