Young boy dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A young boy has died after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old boy was boating with his family Saturday near the 6 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. At around 3:40 p.m., he got out of the back of the boat and was struck by the propeller. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the highway patrol report, he was from Waynesville, Missouri, which is in Pulaski County about two hours southwest of St. Louis.

No other information about this incident has been released.

We are saddened to report an 8-year Waynesville boy died yesterday near the 6 mile mark of the Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks.



— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021

Also over the weekend, a 15-year-old boy drowned in the Meramec River while at Meramec Caverns.

The boy went in the river near the cavern entrance and boat launch area, and he had been swimming near a beach when he went under. Emergency responders, Meramec State Park officials and witnesses spent 90 minutes searching for the boy.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.