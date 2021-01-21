Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to establish 'Bigfoot' hunting season

Bigfoot hunting season could soon be a reality in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA, USA — A bill was introduced in Oklahoma on Wednesday (Jan. 20) to establish a Bigfoot hunting season.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey, who represents Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties, proposed House Bill 1648 for the First Regular Session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature on Feb. 1.

The new law would establish a Bigfoot hunting season, overseen and regulated by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission shall promulgate rules establishing a bigfoot hunting season. The Commission shall set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees."

If passed, the act would become effective on Nov. 1, 2021.