Walmart to sell plus-size fashion brand Eloquii to another business

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville has agreed to sell plus-sized women's fashion brand Eloquii Inc. to online retailer FullBeauty Brands Operations LLC.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Walmart acquired Eloquii in 2018 for $100 million, one of several brands it purchased around that time to build up its e-commerce presence to compete with Amazon.
To read more on the deal, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.
