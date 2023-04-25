Walmart to sell plus-size fashion brand Eloquii to another business

Walmart Inc. of Bentonville has agreed to sell plus-sized women's fashion brand Eloquii Inc. to online retailer FullBeauty Brands for $100 million.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville has agreed to sell plus-sized women's fashion brand Eloquii Inc. to online retailer FullBeauty Brands Operations LLC.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Walmart acquired Eloquii in 2018 for $100 million, one of several brands it purchased around that time to build up its e-commerce presence to compete with Amazon.

To read more on the deal, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

