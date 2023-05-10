58-year-old Waldron man dies after crash in Scott County

The fatal crash report says the man was driving westbound on Highway 28 when for "reasons unknown" his vehicle veered off the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A 58-year-old Waldron man died after his car veered off State Highway 28 on Wednesday, according to state officials.

The fatal crash report says Thomas Eckle was driving westbound on Highway 28 in rural Scott County when for "reasons unknown" his vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch where the vehicle reportedly traveled for 700 feet before hitting a culvert and overturning.

Eckle's vehicle flipped several times, officials say, and he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.