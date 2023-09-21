US Marshals Museums receives grant from state's Attorney General's office

The museum will be using the grant to compensate for expenses to complete the gallery space.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation announced it received a $250,000 commitment from the office of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin.

The grant will be used to help offset gallery completion expenses, the foundation said in a news release. The $50 million, 53,000-SF museum on the banks of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith opened in July after more than 16 years of planning and development.

“Whether it's through a literary icon like Rooster Cogburn or a real-life hero like Bass Reeves, Fort Smith will always be connected with the U.S. Marshals,” Griffin said in the release. “I am delighted to approve this grant for the U.S. Marshals Museum, and I urge all Arkansans to visit this important collection of our state's and nation's history.”

