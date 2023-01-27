University of Arkansas to use grant to design robotics for poultry plants

The project aims to develop a robotic system that can hang raw chicken as human workers do to meet the long-term needs of the poultry industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The four-year project, led by Dongyi Wang, assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering, aims to develop a robotic system that can hang raw chicken as human workers do to meet the long-term needs of the poultry industry.

Wang conducts research for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the UA System Division of Agriculture. He also has a research appointment with the Food Science Department and a teaching appointment with the UA College of Engineering.

Read more about this story on the Arkansas Business website.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device