University of Arkansas to use grant to design robotics for poultry plants

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation's National Robotics Initiative 3.0 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture will help University of Arkansas researchers design robotics for use in poultry processing plants.
The four-year project, led by Dongyi Wang, assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering, aims to develop a robotic system that can hang raw chicken as human workers do to meet the long-term needs of the poultry industry.
Wang conducts research for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the UA System Division of Agriculture. He also has a research appointment with the Food Science Department and a teaching appointment with the UA College of Engineering.
