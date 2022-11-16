Slusher, Brown cleared to play this weekend against Ole Miss after suspensions lifted

Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested last week for disorderly conduct during an altercation with Fayetteville Police.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a week-long suspension, two University of Arkansas (UA) football players are now eligible to play in this weekend's game against Ole Miss.

Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested on Nov. 6 for disorderly conduct during an altercation with Fayetteville Police.

On Monday, Nov. 7, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said both Slusher and Brown will be suspended for at least one week. Neither played in the game against LSU.

At around 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, Fayetteville police say they were patrolling the area of 336 N. West Ave. on foot.

Police say multiple businesses had already closed and a large crowd had formed in the street. Two officers began trying to get people out of the way.

One of the first people police say they told to get out of the road was 19-year-old, Anthony Brown. At first, they say Brown agreed, getting out of the street but Brown went back into the street intentionally standing in the roadway a second time.

Police say an officer grabbed Brown’s sleeve and walked with him to the sideway. That’s when police say Brown turned and pushed a Fayetteville Police officer. Police say Brown was then taken to the ground and taken into custody.

During the arrest of Brown, police say 20-year-old Myles Slusher was grabbing an officer, trying to pull him away from arresting Brown.

According to police, multiple officers were able to separate Slusher from the altercation and put him into handcuffs.

Police say they asked Slusher multiple times for his name and he refused to give him any information. As the transport unit arrived on the scene, police say Slusher eventually gave him his name and date of birth.

Brown and Slusher were booked in the Washington County detention center.

Myles Slusher is a junior defensive back from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He has played in 22 games in his career at Arkansas. That includes five games this season, starting all five games.

Anthony Brown is a freshman defensive back from Milan, Tennessee. Brown has not appeared in any games this season for the Razorbacks.

