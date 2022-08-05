Tyson Foods to donate 2 million meals to aid Kentucky flood relief efforts

The food company will donate two million meals in support of disaster relief efforts in Hazard, Kentucky.

HAZARD, Ky. — Tyson Foods is partnering with Walmart in Hazard, Kentucky to help distribute food to feed individuals in need after major flooding damaged the area last week.

The company is also deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in surrounding areas affected by the flooding.

Through it's Meals That Matter® relief trailer, Tyson will donate over 500,000 pounds of protein which will help prepare two million meals for those needing food assistance.

The trailer will be located at the Walmart location in Hazard with volunteers to distribute food and water. The volunteers involved include grill teams from Tyson Foods’ facilities in Humboldt and Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dexter, Missouri, Pine Bluff and Green Forest, Arkansas and Corydon, Indiana. Volunteers from other Tyson locations in Arkansas will also assist.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by the catastrophic flooding and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president & chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to provide food and supplies to those who need it.”

More information on the Kentucky disaster relief efforts can be found here.

