Tyson Foods, Inc. plans $70 million hatchery in southern Arkansas

HOPE, Arkansas — Days after announcing the closure of two major poultry facilities in Arkansas and Virginia, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale revealed plans to build a $70 million hatchery in Hope.

The new facility will triple the capacity of its existing hatchery, and contribute to operational efficiencies at Tyson's nearby poultry processing complexes in Hope and Nashville, the company said in a news release.