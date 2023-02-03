Meet Tusk VI, the newest University of Arkansas Razorback mascot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nearly two months after the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' former live mascot Tusk V died of natural causes, his brother, Tusk VI, will take his place.
Tusk VI will make his first appearance to Razorback fans this Saturday, March 5 at Bud Walton area. The inaugural showing will take place outside the arena at 11:30 a.m.
Tusk VI comes from a family line of Razorback mascots, with his father serving as a mascot from 2011-2019 and his brother taking over during the 2019 season until his passing in January.
Tusk History:
Tusk I was selected in 1997 and served as the Razorback mascot for eight years. After spending four football seasons at the Little Rock Zoo, Tusk I was moved to the Tyson Foods Farm in Springdale in 2001.
Keith and Julie Stokes and their family serve as the caretakers for the University of Arkansas’ live mascots.
A full record of Tusk Razorback mascots can be found here.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.