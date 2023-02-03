Meet Tusk VI, the newest University of Arkansas Razorback mascot

Tusk VI will make his inaugural appearance on Saturday, March 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nearly two months after the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' former live mascot Tusk V died of natural causes, his brother, Tusk VI, will take his place.

Tusk VI will make his first appearance to Razorback fans this Saturday, March 5 at Bud Walton area. The inaugural showing will take place outside the arena at 11:30 a.m.

Tusk VI comes from a family line of Razorback mascots, with his father serving as a mascot from 2011-2019 and his brother taking over during the 2019 season until his passing in January.

Tusk History:

Tusk I was selected in 1997 and served as the Razorback mascot for eight years. After spending four football seasons at the Little Rock Zoo, Tusk I was moved to the Tyson Foods Farm in Springdale in 2001.

Keith and Julie Stokes and their family serve as the caretakers for the University of Arkansas’ live mascots.

A full record of Tusk Razorback mascots can be found here.

Come meet TUSK VI for the first time! His inaugural appearance will be Saturday outside Bud Walton Arena beginning at 11:30am. Posted by Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, March 2, 2023

