Fort Smith utility customers aren't currently able to pay bills online, here's why

The City of Fort Smith issued a notice advising residents that system upgrades will cause temporary disruptions to the city's online utility services.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith has announced that they will be performing technical system upgrades which will cause temporary disruptions to online services for utility customers.

According to a release, the customers of the utilities department will be unable to set up new accounts, transfer services or pay a bill online while upgrades are ongoing.

The service disruption is occurring because the city is upgrading its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for security and efficiency. The technological transition will also restrict the city employees' access to the system.

Despite these impacts, city employees will still be able to serve customers face-to-face. The city has advised that customers should plan to pay their bills through the use of other available methods such as:

By check through the mail

In-person at City Hall, located at 623 Garrison Avenue

In-person at the city's drive-thru location at 517 Rogers Avenue

There are also drop boxes available for residents to drop off their payments at the following locations:

619 North A St

623 Garrison Ave

3408 Jenny Lind Rd

4701 Windsor Dr

8100 Dallas St

8701 S 28th St

'PayIt', the city's online bill payment system, will be unavailable during the upgrades. Utility bill late fees as well as disconnects for non-payments will be waived until the upgrades are complete.

The city's release did not specify how long disruptions would last, however, online payments and transfer activities such as meter service inspections and new service activations will resume once the upgrades are complete.

Current and potential customers who have questions regarding the technical upgrade and service disruption can contact the city by calling (479) 784-2262 or customerservice@fortsmithar.gov.

