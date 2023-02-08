x
Arkansas

Tax-free weekend 2023 | List of what qualifies and what doesn't

Items from electronics to clothing will be tax-exempt this weekend, August 5-6, in Arkansas. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 4-6.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend.

Tax-free weekend in Arkansas is Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6.

Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. 

The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety of products without paying sales tax. Online purchases will also qualify for the tax exemption. 

Oklahoma and Missouri tax-free shopping begins on Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

“Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday August 5, 2023, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday August 6, 2023, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday,” the Arkansas Department of Finance's website says.

List of tax-exempt items:

Click here for a list of items that are tax-exempt this weekend in Oklahoma.

School supplies, electronics, clothes, shoes under $100 and cosmetic products under $50 are all tax-free. And there’s even more on the list, like diapers and briefcases.

Along with buying tax-free in local stores, this applies for online shopping, no matter what store or site as long as you are shipping the item to an Arkansas address.

Click here for a full list of what qualifies for tax-free weekend.

